Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 969,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,187 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

VRRM opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

