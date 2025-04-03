Vertcoin Price Hits $0.0507 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.64 million and $12,564.76 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81,824.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.37 or 0.00099440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.35 or 0.00360955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.83 or 0.00253997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00019201 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00045984 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 71,708,622 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.