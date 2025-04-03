Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $75.30. 2,372,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,744,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

