VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Stake Lowered by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,994,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,609,000 after purchasing an additional 651,567 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 474,119 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 278,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,887 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $47.02 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

