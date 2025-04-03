Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,378,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Viking were worth $148,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth $245,038,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Viking by 1,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,278,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viking by 883.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,508,000 after buying an additional 1,070,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter worth about $37,332,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Viking by 25.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,931,000 after buying an additional 836,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Viking in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on Viking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viking from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

NYSE VIK opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. Viking Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion and a PE ratio of 161.54.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

