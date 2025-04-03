Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Short Interest Update

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Viking Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. Viking has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion and a PE ratio of 161.54.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Viking by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viking from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Viking in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

