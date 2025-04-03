VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 395.50 ($5.14) and last traded at GBX 396.38 ($5.15), with a volume of 496656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.58).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £703.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 448.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 453.30.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (“the Company” or “VOF”) is a closed-end fund trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.

Launched in 2003, VOF provides investors with access to the Vietnamese market across a range of industry sectors and asset classes, including but not limited to listed and unlisted equity*, private equity, operating assets and real estate projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.