Vincerx Pharma (VINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.60) per share for the quarter.
Vincerx Pharma Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $136.80.
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile
