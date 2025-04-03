Vincerx Pharma (VINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.60) per share for the quarter.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $136.80.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

