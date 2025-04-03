Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.77.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $45.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.69. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

