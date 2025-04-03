Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $160.17 and last traded at $163.88, with a volume of 15727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.01.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $274.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.71 and its 200-day moving average is $209.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 63.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

