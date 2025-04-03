Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $9.46. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 1,094,496 shares trading hands.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 22,006,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after buying an additional 97,636 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,027,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $76,642,000 after buying an additional 255,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,483,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,099,000 after acquiring an additional 601,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

