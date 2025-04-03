VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Short Interest Down 13.1% in March

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,400 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 583,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
VolitionRx stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,186. VolitionRx has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.59.
About VolitionRx
