Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,100 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 685,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Volkswagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

