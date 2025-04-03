W Whitney George Purchases 65,998 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 65,998 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $481,785.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 7,866,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,424,289.30. This trade represents a 0.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,777,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,080,000 after acquiring an additional 327,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 248,980 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 329,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 52,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 188,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

