W Whitney George Purchases 65,998 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 65,998 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $481,785.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 7,866,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,424,289.30. This trade represents a 0.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.
Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
