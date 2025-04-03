Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 7% – What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.00 and last traded at $91.05. 5,679,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,767,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.88.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,463,978,000 after purchasing an additional 490,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,476,693,000 after buying an additional 2,096,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

