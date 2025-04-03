Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.26 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $18.26 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,542,180 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

