Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading Down 12% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) traded down 12% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 370.40 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 372.80 ($4.84). 2,409,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,450,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.40 ($5.50).

WOSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.47) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watches of Switzerland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 480 ($6.23).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 493.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 487.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £875.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Hodinkee (US) and Analog:Shift (US) with a complementary jewellery offering.

