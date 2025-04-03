Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Trading Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 356 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 360.80 ($4.69). Approximately 3,244,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,463,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.40 ($5.50).

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOSG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.47) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watches of Switzerland Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 480 ($6.23).

The firm has a market cap of £870.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 493.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 487.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69.

Established in 2007 the Watches of Switzerland Group is the UK’s largest luxury watch retailer, operating in the UK, US and Europe comprising seven prestigious brands; Watches of Switzerland (UK and US), Mappin & Webb (UK), Goldsmiths (UK), Mayors (US), Betteridge (US), Hodinkee (US) and Analog:Shift (US) with a complementary jewellery offering.

