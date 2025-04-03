Waters (NYSE:WAT) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $460.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.83 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.31.

Get Waters alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $362.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters has a 12-month low of $279.24 and a 12-month high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 106,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,386,000 after buying an additional 3,084,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $284,415,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3,349.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,928,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $104,645,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 70.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,095,000 after purchasing an additional 271,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.