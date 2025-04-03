Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $7.91. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 560,359 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WVE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. This trade represents a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,443.55. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,712,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 853,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,098,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,182,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,368,000 after acquiring an additional 294,956 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,162,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,119,000 after purchasing an additional 280,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 201,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.