Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackRock (BLK)

4/2/2025 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,053.00 to $1,046.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2025 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $963.82 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $975.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $992.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,938,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 79 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

