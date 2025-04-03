Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/2/2025 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,053.00 to $1,046.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2025 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2025 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2025 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2025 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BlackRock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $963.82 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $975.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $992.89.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,938,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 79 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,694,000. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Trading Halts Explained
- Equinix: A Smart Bet on Data Centers, Dividends, and AI
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- PVH Stock Is Surging—Here’s What’s Fueling the Rebound
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Tesla Stock: What To Expect With Their Delivery Numbers Report
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.