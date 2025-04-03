Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FedEx (NYSE: FDX):
- 3/24/2025 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.
- 3/21/2025 – FedEx had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
- 3/21/2025 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $283.00.
- 3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $365.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $320.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $275.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $331.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $337.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $295.00 to $272.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $364.00 to $354.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research to a “hold” rating.
- 3/18/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $347.00 to $317.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $372.00 to $323.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2025 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/3/2025 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 2/3/2025 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $283.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $365.00.
FedEx Stock Down 11.6 %
FDX stock traded down $28.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,791. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.37 and a 52-week high of $313.84.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,711 shares of company stock worth $3,312,693. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 989.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Big Buybacks: 3 Large Caps Exceed 5% Repurchase Power
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.