Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FedEx (NYSE: FDX):

3/24/2025 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

3/21/2025 – FedEx had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

3/21/2025 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $283.00.

3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $365.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $320.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $275.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $331.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $337.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $295.00 to $272.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $364.00 to $354.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $347.00 to $317.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $372.00 to $323.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating.

2/3/2025 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/3/2025 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $283.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $365.00.

FedEx Stock Down 11.6 %

FDX stock traded down $28.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,791. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.37 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,711 shares of company stock worth $3,312,693. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 989.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

