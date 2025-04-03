Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 370,781 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,738,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370,781 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $181,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kemper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Kemper by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Kemper by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79.

Kemper Increases Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

