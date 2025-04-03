Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $72.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.4 %

TTD opened at $56.30 on Monday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.