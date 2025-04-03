Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNAP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp cut Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $8.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 61,334 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,564,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,636,307.40. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $1,107,327.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,443,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,661.96. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.