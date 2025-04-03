Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNAP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp cut Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.
Snap Stock Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Snap
In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 61,334 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,564,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,636,307.40. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $1,107,327.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,443,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,661.96. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
