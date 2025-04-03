Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $13.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,360,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,308,714. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 192.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,002,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $464,434,000 after acquiring an additional 984,907 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,338,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $120,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365,727 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Lyft by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,358 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.