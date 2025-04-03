WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $141.30 and last traded at $143.20, with a volume of 1374916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.43.

WESCO International Trading Down 11.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day moving average is $182.82. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

