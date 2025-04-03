Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,828 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,653,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,590,000 after buying an additional 932,309 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $819.57 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $848.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $834.05.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

