Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 9690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.87. The company has a market cap of C$52.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.12.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance, low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. The company segment includes Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the OEM segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.