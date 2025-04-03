WEX (NYSE:WEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 720,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 504,640 shares.The stock last traded at $151.33 and had previously closed at $161.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

WEX Trading Down 8.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,812,000 after buying an additional 1,052,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 872,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 823,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 725,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

