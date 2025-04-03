What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Hope Bancorp Q1 Earnings?

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

HOPE stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 819.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $49,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,928.61. The trade was a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

