What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for SBC Q4 Earnings?

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SBC Medical Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SBC Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBC opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.79. SBC Medical Group has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29.

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

