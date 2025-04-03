Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,281 ($81.56) and last traded at GBX 5,966.64 ($77.48), with a volume of 1449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,990 ($77.78).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($76.61) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 17th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
