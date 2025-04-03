Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Austin Chandler Willis Sells 3,450 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $544,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,612,556.08. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $704,283.00.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 5.6 %

WLFC traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.59. 48,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,144. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.11. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $235.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.92. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

