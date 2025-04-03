WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 161,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 395% from the previous session’s volume of 32,683 shares.The stock last traded at $46.29 and had previously closed at $49.49.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $543.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

