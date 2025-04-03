WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 target price on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WM Technology

WM Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 0.93.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,666,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 149,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in WM Technology by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,561,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,497 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WM Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.