World Investment Advisors Buys 42,583 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,583 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 196,783 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 695,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,481,000 after buying an additional 58,405 shares during the period.

FBND opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

