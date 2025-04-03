Wrapped Pulse Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $163.80 million and $6.97 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Pulse alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,029.51 or 0.99875156 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,290.63 or 0.98975529 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 7,678,146,966,408 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 7,680,408,792,605.81655716. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00002176 USD and is up 7.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $6,520,440.21 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.