X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 85,778 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 52,184 shares.The stock last traded at $14.47 and had previously closed at $14.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $781.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of -0.10.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from X Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. X Financial’s payout ratio is 7.36%.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

