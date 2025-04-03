Xaar (LON:XAR) Trading Up 10.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 115.12 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.35). 2,788,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,387% from the average session volume of 187,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.22).

Specifically, insider Jacqueline Sutton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,817.30).

Get Xaar alerts:

Xaar Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.99.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar ( LON:XAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xaar had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xaar plc will post 4.968795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.