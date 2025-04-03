XPO (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $135.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. XPO traded as low as $96.09 and last traded at $97.13, with a volume of 1434639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.31.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in XPO by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC lifted its position in XPO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in XPO by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in XPO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

