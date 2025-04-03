YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Announces Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:QDTY)

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2638 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 million and a PE ratio of 30.28.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

