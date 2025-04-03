YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 464251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

