YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3351 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 10.3% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of RDTY stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.16. 6,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $50.07.
About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
