YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 943643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.

