YouGov’s (YOU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOUFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 760 ($9.87) target price on the stock.

YouGov stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.92) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £353.38 million, a P/E ratio of -153.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 346.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.59. YouGov has a 1 year low of GBX 275 ($3.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,025 ($13.31).

YouGov (LON:YOUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YouGov had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YouGov will post 41.8853256 EPS for the current year.

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

