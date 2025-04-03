Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,604,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,021,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $418,692,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,272,000 after buying an additional 452,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,289,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 437,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,712,000 after acquiring an additional 255,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,098,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $816,392.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,353,416.32. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $94,964.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180.48. This represents a 90.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,132 shares of company stock worth $7,952,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $158.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.16. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

