zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZSPC. Barrington Research began coverage on zSpace in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on zSpace in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of zSpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of zSpace in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get zSpace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZSPC

zSpace Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On zSpace

Shares of ZSPC stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00. zSpace has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $32.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in zSpace stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of zSpace as of its most recent SEC filing.

zSpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for zSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zSpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.