Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 557,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 757,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.45.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

