AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.84. 23,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 19,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

